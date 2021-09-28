In a new trial, Ivermectin and two other drugs will be tested as COVID treatments.

In a new scientific experiment, the controversial medicine ivermectin, which is popular among anti-vaccine activists, will be studied as a therapy for COVID-19 symptoms.

According to WSPA, the Duke Clinical Research Institute in North Carolina is conducting the experiment, which will look into the efficacy of two other drugs. Fluticasone, which is also known as Flonase, is a medication that is often used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Fluvoxamine is an antidepressant that is administered as a tablet.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medicine that comes in a variety of formulations for humans and livestock. Despite FDA cautions that it is not licensed and could potentially be hazardous when used to treat COVID-19, the medicine has become extremely popular among vaccination skeptics due to speculation that it could be effective in treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

People have began purchasing the cattle kind of Ivermectin to use on themselves due to the tremendous growth in demand for the drug. The FDA further warned that this is particularly harmful because animal doses are far higher than human amounts. The practice has become so widespread that some establishments now require confirmation of animal ownership from anyone wishing to purchase livestock ivermectin.

The trials will take place in different states as part of the ACTIV-6 program, which attempts to uncover a variety of viable COVID-19 treatments among already available medications. Despite its popularity as a vaccine alternative, the Institute’s stated purpose for the study is to see if ivermectin can be useful for those with mild symptoms, rather than as a therapy for severe instances or as a prevention strategy.

In a statement, Adrian Hernandez, the study’s administrative lead investigator, said, “We have treatments for persons with severe COVID-19 who are at high risk of hospitalization or death, but they are complicated to administer.” “At this time, there are no approved prescription drugs that can be easily given at home to treat mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19 early in its course and prevent it from worsening.”

