In a new poll released less than two weeks before the election, McAuliffe and Youngkin are tied.

With less than two weeks until the November 2 election, Monmouth University pollsters announced the results of a new voter survey on Wednesday, which showed Virginia’s top two gubernatorial contenders knotted.

Other recent polls of registered voters have indicated the election to be close, with polling averages showing Democrat Terry McAuliffe ahead of Republican Glenn Youngkin by a slim margin. In the most recent Monmouth survey, pollsters highlighted that Youngkin has seen an increase in voter support since the university’s last poll in late September.

Independents have shifted the most toward Youngkin in the last month, according to pollsters, while McAuliffe’s lead among women has also dwindled in recent weeks.

When asked which of the candidates they would vote for if the election were held on that day, McAuliffe received 46 percent of the vote, while Youngkin received 46 percent. 2% of respondents said they would vote for a different gubernatorial candidate (Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding is also on the ballot), while 7% said they were undecided.

The poll was conducted among 1,005 registered Virginia voters between October 16 and 19, with a 3.1 percent margin of error, according to pollsters.

Monmouth pollsters credited the “enthusiasm gap and shift in voter priorities” as delivering a “boost” to Youngkin’s campaign in their analysis of the survey’s findings.

Youngkin’s improved standing stems from a wider partisan divide in voter engagement and a shift in voters’ issue concerns, particularly around schools and the pandemic, according to pollsters. The most significant topic in picking a governor, according to the majority of voters polled, is jobs and the economy, followed by education and schools. The coronavirus pandemic came in third place, ahead of abortion, taxes, race relations, and police difficulties.

#VAGov2021 POLL IN VIRGINIA

Even if you are a registered voter, (D+5 in September and August) @TerryMcAuliffe had 46 percent of the vote. Glenn Youngkin @GlennYoungkin @GlennYoungkin @GlennYoung R+3 (D+2-3 in September and August) Model A McAuliffe has a 45 percent approval rating. Youngkin makes up 48% of the population. D+3 (D+7 in September and August) Model B McAuliffe has a 48 percent approval rating. Youngkin is 45 percent of the population. https://t.co/OMsesEGWbu pic.twitter.com/JOB1NS6fgN MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) (@MonmouthPoll) (@MonmouthPoll) (@MonmouthPoll) ( 20th of October, 2021 In a recent Monmouth poll, voters ranked the pandemic second most significant issue in selecting their governorship choice, with education and schools placing in third. McAuliffe was also 5 points ahead of in same September survey. This is a condensed version of the information.