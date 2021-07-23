In a new poll, Larry Elder leads the recall challengers by ten points.

According to a new survey released Wednesday, conservative radio commentator Larry Elder is leading the field of candidates seeking to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom from office in a recall election slated for Sept. 14.

When asked which of the recall candidates they expected to support, California voters chose Elder by ten points, according to an Inside California Politics and Emerson College poll.

Elder told KRON-TV on Wednesday that he announced his candidacy earlier this month and so hasn’t been a candidate in the recall election for long. Elder credited his performance in the survey to his public presence as a nationally syndicated radio personality.

“I believe I’ve done so well because I’m quite well-known in this state,” Elder explained. “People know what I believe and what I stand for.”

While 16 percent of poll respondents expect to vote for Elder, businessman John Cox and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer each earned 6% of the vote. Cox and Faulconer, both Republicans, were fighting for the lead in earlier polls taken in the spring before Elder launched his candidacy.

Caitlyn Jenner, a reality television star and Olympian, received 4% of the vote, as did state legislator Kevin Kiley. Kevin Paffrath, a YouTube personality, received 2% of the vote, while another 8% of those polled said they would vote for someone else. The remaining 53% of respondents said they were undecided about who they would vote for.

Despite the fact that Elder led the recall candidates by double digits in the poll, California voters must first decide to remove Newsom from office before deciding who will succeed him. The first of two recall ballot issues will ask voters if they want Newsom to resign before his tenure officially ends next year. If more than half of voters agree, the recall candidate with the most votes will be elected to replace him.

According to a poll taken on Wednesday, 43% of people want Newsom to be recalled. A further 9% indicated they were undecided, while 48% said they preferred Newsom to remain in office. This is a condensed version of the information.