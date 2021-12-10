In a new poll, Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by 4 points in the 2024 presidential election.

According to new polls, Donald Trump remains in a strong position to defeat Vice President Joe Biden in the 2024 election if they both decide to run for another term.

Biden’s popularity has dwindled in recent months as his administration has dealt with a series of problems. Meanwhile, Trump continues to have widespread support among Republicans and has repeatedly hinted at a presidential bid in 2024.

In a hypothetical contest, Trump leads Biden by 4 percentage points, according to a new poll released Thursday by Redfield & Wilton Strategies. Neither viable candidate, however, has a majority of eligible voters’ support.

While 42% of eligible voters indicated they would vote for Trump, only 38% said they would vote for Biden. Another 16% stated they were undecided about how they would vote in the next presidential election.

Notably, the results were the same when Trump was pitted against Vice President Kamala Harris. Because of his age and sinking poll scores, many observers believe Biden, 79, will step aside and allow another candidate to run. As Biden’s number two, Harris is seen as the front-runner to succeed him.

However, the poll finds that only 38% of eligible voters would vote for Harris if she ran against Trump. According to the poll, 42 percent of people would vote for him again.

On December 5, a poll of 1,500 eligible voters was held.

In a number of recent surveys, Trump has been shown to be ahead of Biden. Trump was 2 points ahead of Biden in an Emerson College poll issued in early November. Trump received 45 percent of registered voters’ support, while Biden received only 43 percent.

According to a November study done by USA Today and Suffolk University, more Americans oppose Biden seeking re-election than oppose Trump seeking re-election. While 64 percent of respondents (almost two-thirds) indicated they don’t want Biden to run for reelection, 58 percent said they don’t want Trump to run for president again.

Despite concerns about his age and health, Biden told reporters in the spring that he intends to run for reelection. At the age of 78, the president became the oldest individual to hold the post. This is a condensed version of the information.