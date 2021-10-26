In a new home, a ‘bait’ dog who lost half her face in brutal dogfights learns to love again.

After being adopted, a mutt who was used as “bait” for dogfighters and was brutally injured, losing half her face, including an eyeball, has learnt to love again.

Haddie is now living her finest “spoiled” life after being given a new home by Erin Williams, despite her horrible injuries, which saw her “rotting” flesh “falling off.”

Williams, from Washington, D.C., adopted Haddie in August 2020, while she was recovering from extensive surgery to heal facial damage.

The puppy was saved by a kind Samaritan and transported to Mutt Scouts in South California, according to Williams. Due to the severity of Haddie’s injuries, they were faced with expensive vet fees, which they were able to cover through donations.

Williams told The Washington Newsday that her devoted pet had been treated as a “bait dog” for years. “I’m not sure how much time was spent there (or how she ended up there to begin with). I’d rather not think about what that was like—I’m just glad she’s safe now “she stated

According to the dog lover, a woman who lived in the same town as the dogfighting ring alerted authorities, who rescued the puppy, estimated to be between the ages of two and three.

“Haddie was utilized as a bait dog, which is a device used by dogfighters to ‘teach’ their fighting dogs by enticing them to attack the bait dog. As the fighting dogs learn to be violent against them, they are subjected to repeated maltreatment and attacks. In this situation, all dogs are victims “she clarified

“Her injuries were all over her body, but the worst were on her face. Her skin around her eyes and mouth was so badly damaged that it was barely attached and falling off. Her right eye, as well as much of it, had to be removed.

“To save her life, they had to remove the majority of her skin and one eye. It was already decaying away—I’ve seen ‘before’ images, and they’re horrifying. The injuries were caused by other dogs’ forced attacks.” Haddie was available to be adopted after surgery in spring 2020, and Williams first stated that she was seeking for a dog that was comparable to her last companion, Elly.

