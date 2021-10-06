In a new clash with Joe Manchin, Joe Biden says Democrats may circumvent the Senate filibuster rule.

As the debt ceiling standoff continues, President Joe Biden indicated Tuesday that Democrats may try to circumvent the Senate’s filibuster procedures in order to achieve a swift vote on lifting the debt ceiling.

The president has previously opposed rule changes on other matters, but his remarks came just days after the Treasury Department warned that it will run out of money to deal with the country’s debt.

Biden told reporters outside the White House, “It’s a serious possibility.”

Sen. Joe Manchin argued the day before that his party should increase the debt ceiling without the cooperation of Republicans by using reconciliation rather than a filibuster.

“The debt ceiling has nothing to do with the filibuster. Basically, we have other tools at our disposal, and we should use them if we have to,” Manchin added.

“I’m not going to use the filibuster, OK? We can avoid defaulting… there’s a technique to achieve that. We also have a few of other tools at our disposal. It takes a short while. It’ll be a little bit of a pain, long vote-a-ramas,” Manchin said to reporters, referring to the marathon voting sessions that take place when the Senate considers a measure under reconciliation rules, according to The Hill.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.