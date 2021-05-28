In a new budget request, the Pentagon includes provisions to combat soldier extremism.

The proposed budget for the Department of Defense (DOD) contains $30.8 million for “punitive regulation on extremist activity” and other anti-extremist initiatives.

There were little specifics in the budget plan. Nonetheless, the millions would aid the military in training, screening, and developing policies aimed at eliminating extremist ideology within its ranks. This would involve “vetting protocols,” social media surveillance to screen out extremists, a case management tool to track extremist activities, and consequences for service personnel who further extremism.

According to Military Times, current DOD procedures including those under the Uniform Code of Military Justice allow active service members to face prosecution for preaching extremism or participating in extremist plans.

Approximately $9.1 million of the funds will go toward “countering extremism and insider threats,” such as bettering federal reporting capabilities and tracking extremism methods.

The budget request is part of a bigger effort to combat military fanaticism. Following the January 6 insurgency, the military began to look into the matter more closely. According to NPR, about 20% of the 140 insurgents captured were veterans or retirees from the military.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a one-day “stand down” by military commanders and supervisors at all levels on February 5 to combat right-wing extremism.

Procedures for conducting small-group training, discussion talking points, case studies, a reading guide, typical questions and answers, and directions on how to report the program’s completion were all included in the stand down order, according to The Hill.

However, according to Dov Zakheim of the aforementioned journal, a one-day cease-fire is insufficient to address the problem. Zakheim has served as the undersecretary of Defense comptroller, the Department of Defense’s chief financial officer, and a deputy undersecretary of Defense. He claimed that the military requires a multi-pronged strategy.

“The Internet has played a role in the current [surge of extremism in the military], with extremist content found on websites, discussion forums, chat rooms, social media, messaging apps, gaming and streaming sites, and other platforms,” Mark Pitcavage, an Anti-Defamation League expert on far-right groups, told a House Armed Services Committee hearing last year. According to Politico, he labeled the military’s handling of radicalism “haphazard” at best.

Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, issued a letter to Austin and other top officials in mid-March. This is a condensed version of the information.