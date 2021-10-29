In a new ad, a conservative group touts Georgia’s voting law while slamming the MLB.

As the Atlanta Braves prepare to meet the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, a conservative group is debuting a new ad in Georgia.

Major League Baseball (MLB) relocated the 2021 All-Star Game out of the Peach State earlier this year after legislators enacted a contentious voting law, and the ad celebrates baseball’s return to the state.

The ad claims, “Now, baseball is returning for the World Series, and the same enlightened executives will be here to hand out the trophy.” “Why isn’t there a baseball strike right now?” Even Major League Baseball is aware of the fact.” After that, the announcer praises the measure as “fair” electoral reform.

The six-figure ad buy was funded by Heritage Action, a conservative policy advocacy group. According to Politico, the 30-second spot will show during Game 3 on Friday in Georgia and Washington, D.C.

The organization stated, “This is a homerun for Georgians and a swinging strikeout for the woke elites.”

The All-Star Game was yanked out of Georgia in April by waking @MLB officials as retaliation for the state’s common-sense election integrity law.

The All-Star Game was yanked out of Georgia in April by waking @MLB officials as retaliation for the state's common-sense election integrity law.

S.B. 202, the voting law, was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature and signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp in late March. Democrats, voting rights advocates, and large corporations such as Delta, Coca-Cola, Major League Baseball, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association all slammed the bill.

S.B. 202 prohibits the use of ballot drop-boxes, adds new voter ID requirements for those voting by mail, and gives the state election board more control over local election offices.

One of the most contentious regulations prohibits anyone from giving drink or food to voters in line at polling sites.

Kemp and other prominent Republicans have supported the bill, claiming that the voting reforms were misrepresented and that it protects election integrity. The MLB's decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia was linked to "cancel culture," according to Kemp. "Socialists and their sympathizers will not intimidate Georgia. We will continue to advocate for open, secure, and free elections."