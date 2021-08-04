In a neighborhood plagued by street fights, a video shows a Detroit cop allegedly punching a man in the face.

A video of a Detroit police officer reportedly hitting a man in the face went viral over the weekend, prompting an investigation.

The 45-second video, which was posted to Reddit on Sunday and received over 1,500 comments by Monday afternoon, appears to show a cop punching a guy in the face in a crossing in the city’s Greektown neighborhood, knocking him down.

Before leaving, two officers are seen in the video sitting the man up. He then collapses, and two civilians assist him in standing up.

“You guys ain’t got to do that, dog,” a man can be heard shouting in the footage, but he is not depicted.

The officer is being probed by the Detroit Police Department’s internal affairs branch, according to the Detroit Metro Times. The cop was not placed on leave, according to the police. There are no arrests depicted in the video.

Second Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper told the press, “The Detroit Police Department was made aware of an allegation of excessive force in Greektown via social media.” “Throughout this process, DPD is committed to remaining transparent, and we will offer updates to the community and our media partners as quickly as possible.”

The police department was contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received by the time of publication.

The footage was released to Twitter by Steve Neavling, a reporter for the Detroit Metro Times, and many people criticised the police.

A mobile phone video shows a Detroit cop hitting a man in the face in Greektown. @metrotimes will have a story soon pic.twitter.com/pEprRKrEey

August 2, 2021 — Steve Neavling (@MCmuckraker)

One user, @Schardten, wrote, “When a person knocks the back of their head on the ground like this man did, it might cause major injury, if not death.” “When the cop shoved him backward, he knew what he was doing, and he understood what could happen.

According to WDIV, the Greektown neighborhood has seen a spike in violence, forcing police to enhance their presence in recent weeks. The “Greektown Crackdown” safety plan resulted in extra officers as well as a zero-tolerance approach for any criminal activities. It was created as a result of major battles. This is a condensed version of the information.