In a Navy address, Kamala Harris addressed the challenges of a “fragile” environment.

During a keynote speech to graduates at the US Naval Academy, US Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized on the problems of the pandemic, climate change, and cybersecurity concerns.

The nation’s first female vice president, as well as the first black woman and person of South Asian ancestry to hold the office, said the pandemic “has pushed our world into a new era” in her inaugural speech at the 175-year-old institution.

“It has had an incalculable impact on our world,” she remarked. “It has always shaped our viewpoint, and if we didn’t realize it before, we do now: our world is interconnected. Our planet is interconnected, and it is also fragile.”

She claims that a disease can spread throughout the world in months, that a gang of hackers may interrupt the fuel supply, and that one country’s carbon emissions can jeopardize the planet’s sustainability.

“This is the era we are in, midshipmen, and it is unlike any other era before it,” Ms Harris remarked. “So, the current problem, the current challenge before us, is to construct a modern defense against these new threats.”

She called the hacking that shut down the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline earlier this month a “warning shot” for the new Navy and Marine Corps officials.

“In fact, there have been many warning shots,” Ms Harris said. “We must defend our nation against these threats while also making advances in things that you’ve been learning — things like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, robotics, and other things that will put our nation at a strategic advantage.”

She called climate change a “very real threat to our national security” in her speech to more than 1,000 graduates in Annapolis, Maryland, including those with degrees in mechanical, electrical, and ocean engineering.

“When I look at you, I know you’re one of the professionals who will help us manage and manage the threat,” Ms Harris added.

The Navy and Marine Corps commissioned the majority of the 1,084 graduates as officers, with 784 Navy ensigns and 274 Marines as 2nd lieutenants. Approximately. (This is a brief piece.)