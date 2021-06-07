In a mysterious video shot at a haunted Texas hotel, ‘Little Spirits’ play with toys.

At a famous Texas hotel known to be haunted, new paranormal activity was supposedly captured on tape.

According to a Facebook post published alongside the video, the latest security footage from the 19th-century Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, Texas—which was obtained about 10 p.m. local time—claimed to show “little spirits” playing with toys in one of its rooms.

“That is our children’s room where all of our young spirits enjoy playing because of all the toys,” Erin Ghedi, an author and historian who runs the hotel with her husband Jim, told Texas’ KSAT.

The hotel wowed fans on May 23 with a Facebook post.