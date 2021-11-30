In a Michigan school shooting, three students were killed, while a teacher and others were injured; the suspect was apprehended.

Authorities reported during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that three students at Oxford High School in Michigan died and six others were injured during a shooting on school.

According to authorities, one of the injured was a teacher. Officials stated the wounded were brought to local hospitals for treatment of their ailments.

At 12:51 p.m. local time, police began getting reports regarding a probable active shooter incident at the high school, according to authorities. According to officials, more than 100 calls were made to authorities in connection with the event.

Officials say one accused shooter was apprehended within minutes of the initial 911 calls. During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, authorities stated that the unnamed suspect did not resist arrest.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.