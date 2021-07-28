In a massive gang bust, 46 people were arrested, 36 guns were seized, and $500K in narcotics were seized.

In a big gang operation in Virginia on Wednesday, 46 people were detained, resulting in the recovery of 36 firearms and more than $500,000 in illegal narcotics.

The arrests were made by US Marshals as part of their “Operation Triple Beam,” according to Raj Parekh, the acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Many of those apprehended, according to Parekh, were wanted for severe felony offenses, including eight suspects wanted for homicide and 17 individuals wanted for shootings and firearm offenses.

During a press conference held by the Norfolk Police Department, Parekh remarked, “Many of these individuals are reputed gang members with long criminal records.” “In addition to these arrests, this team took 36 weapons off our streets and out of the hands of those charged with serious crimes, as well as roughly $500,000 in illegal narcotics.”

During the operation, law enforcement agents also confiscated $38,551 in cash.

“Gang-related violence frequently entails gun-related violence, which inflicts a large and devastating toll on our communities,” Parekh concluded. These people, who are willing to use guns to instill terror in our homes, parks, and city streets, contribute to a culture of violence and retaliation.”

Operation Triple Beam was a “joint operation” involving multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, according to the FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia.

“A big amount of this operation was performed in Norfolk, and I couldn’t be prouder of the women and men in law enforcement who risked their lives to take vicious gang members off our streets,” Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“Many guns were also taken from persons who were not legally able to possess them,” Boone continued in his statement. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: we must stop the supply of guns if we want instant impact. In Hampton Roads, the pain of gun violence has damaged far too many families.”

Boone stated at the news conference that the Norfolk Police Department has a “large footprint in terms of those arrested.”

"I've done this a lot of times before, and one thing I know is that we'll do it again because crime is still going on," Boone said. "We wouldn't have gotten you this if we hadn't gotten you this."