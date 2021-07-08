In a massive drug bust in Los Angeles, marijuana worth $1.2 billion was seized.

After collecting more than 33,000 pounds of marijuana with a street value of almost $1.2 billion, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pulled off the greatest marijuana bust in the department’s history.

Over 400 officers from the sheriff’s office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the California National Guard, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, as well as other local, state, and federal agencies, participated in the 10-day operation in Antelope Valley.

The Marijuana Eradication Operation resulted in the arrest of 131 persons, the seizure of 33,480 pounds of harvested marijuana, the demolition of 30 marijuana producing premises, and the recovery of 33 guns.

During a press conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said 180 animals were saved from illegal marijuana crops, and $28,000 was recovered, which he described as a day’s salary for individuals working at the illegal growing area. A total of $1.19 billion worth of plants were also destroyed.

“Many of these plants have been linked to Mexican drug cartels as well as Asian and Armenian organized crime groups,” Villanueva said.

He went on to say that the drug’s cultivation sites are linked to violent criminality in California.

The bodies of two murder victims were discovered near an illicit marijuana growing site in Lancaster in July 2020. In March 2021, another person was discovered buried in the desert near Lake Los Angeles, with individuals suspected of killing the victim running an illicit marijuana operation in the vicinity.

Apart from its links to crime, experts explained how marijuana cultivation might be harmful to the environment due to the millions of gallons of water needed. Water from hydrants is frequently stolen, and unpermitted wells are drilled on the sites.

For the plants, growers employ illegal pesticides and fertilizers on a regular basis. Two bears were discovered dead in the region, according to Villanueva, and this has been attributed to pesticide use.

“The danger to the environment and wildlife cannot be estimated because producers continue to use banned pessimal sites, which are also stolen from farmers,” Villanueva said.

“Calculations show that roughly 150 million gallons of water were used to bring the plants to harvestâ€”and that is just one of four harvests. This is a condensed version of the information.