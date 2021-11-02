In a mask dispute, a passenger sues the airline, alleging a lack of will to comply, as well as injury to her wrist and thumb.

Southwest Airlines is being sued by a woman who claims she was hurt by a flight attendant after an argument over face masks. The lawsuit says that, unlike previous incidences in the recent trend of rowdy airline passengers, she was eager to cooperate.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Karina Isabel Velasquez filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, alleging violence, assault, and intentional infliction of mental distress. Velasquez alleges that, in addition to being kicked from a flight from LAX to Las Vegas on May 19, she was hurt by a Southwest employee who took her cell phone away from her.

On the flight, Velasquez and her husband, Blake Harrison, claim to have worn masks. They also claimed to have extra masks, proof of vaccination, and current COVID-19 testing that were negative.

A flight attendant requested the pair to exit the plane at one point because their masks did not meet Southwest’s requirements. The attendant refused to let them go despite their offers to change masks, wear numerous masks, and provide proof of immunization, according to the lawsuit.

The flight attendant “suddenly and aggressively seized and pulled plaintiff’s phone out of her hand” as the couple exited the plane, according to Velasquez’s lawsuit. Her phone case has a special handle on the back that was supposed to keep it from falling. Velasquez’s middle finger was in this grasp at the moment, and she claims the attendant seizing the phone caused her a sprained wrist and wounds on her thumb.

She is currently undergoing physical treatment twice a week and has been warned that she will never fully recover. Velasquez, who works as a personal trainer, acrobat, and exotic dancer, said she has been unable to work due to her injury.

Velasquez stated that she spoke with a Southwest representative and Los Angeles Police officers about the event after they exited the plane. There was also a police report filed.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak and the greater presence of mask mandates, incidents involving angry passengers on airlines have grown dramatically. The problem has become so serious that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently recommended that a nationwide no-fly list for aggressive passengers “should be considered.” “It is unacceptably cruel to mistreat,. This is a condensed version of the information.