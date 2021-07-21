In a lawsuit, a black man claims that during his wrongful detention, a cop called him a “dog.”

A civil rights complaint has been filed in Michigan by a Black man against a suburban Detroit police agency and one of its officers for alleged illegal detention as the guy was walking down a commercial thoroughfare.

According to the lawsuit, in the early morning of July 14, white Keego Harbor Officer Richard Lindquist allegedly called Brian Chaney, 48, a “dog” and detained him for more than 20 minutes. “What are you going to do next, push your knee into my neck?” Chaney says he was able to get out of the predicament by asking. ”

“I hope that served as a wake-up call for those officers,” Chaney told reporters on Wednesday. “However, I’m sorry that I had to say that. I moved from being terrified and worried to being quite enraged at that time. For strolling and drinking my coffee, I’m cuffed like an animal.”

The case, which was filed in federal court in Detroit on Monday, also argues that due process was violated. Lindquist and the Keego Harbor Police Department are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison this month for the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in May 2020. Chauvin was shown on cell phone video placing his knee against Floyd’s neck while the man cried for help because he couldn’t breathe.

Chaney said he was walking for exercise after leaving his two teenage kids off at a gym for weight-training lessons in Keego Harbor, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Lindquist, according to the lawsuit, came up behind Chaney in a police vehicle and said, “Get your hands out of your pockets!” ”

According to the lawsuit, Lindquist then informed Chaney, “I’m going to frisk you because you appear like you have a weapon and were going to break into cars.” Chaney told reporters that he only observed one other car farther up the street, parked outside a coffee shop.

“I ignored him when I initially saw him. “I was just out for a walk,” Chaney explained to reporters. “I’m just in a nice mood,” she says. I’m in a good place right now. It didn’t cause any anxiety at first. When he was behind me yelling and I didn’t realize he was pulling, it gave me anxiety. This is a condensed version of the information.