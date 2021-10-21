In a jaw-dropping video, a deer dives into a crowd of bicyclists.

A deer dives into a group of bikers on the road in New Jersey, as captured on camera.

Keith Bratcher Jr., a cyclist participating in the Wise Choice Cycling Club’s Auto-Immune Disease Awareness Ride, shot the footage with a mounted camera.

To collect money for charity, the ride traveled 26 miles through Lumberton, New Jersey. According to Yahoo News, the event took place on September 12th.

A young deer was sighted trotting down the roadside three kilometers into the marathon. While the biker nearest to Bratcher’s camera kept a wary watch on the animal, another cyclist cried repeatedly, “Deer!” The beast dashed through the throng of bikes, colliding with the third rider behind Bratcher. The cyclist’s front wheel was clipped by the deer, leading them to fall over near the road’s shoulder. The cyclist behind the fallen cyclist swerved to avoid a second collision.

The beast soared through the sky, front hooves over rear legs, past other bikers and a car trailing behind. The animal was then seen flipping upside-down as it landed on the opposite side of the road.

The deer then tumbled along the road’s shoulder until disappearing fully into the dense grasses on the other side.

According to Bratcher, the biker who fell over was unharmed and was able to finish the race. It’s unclear if the animal was hurt or not.

According to REI, an outdoor equipment manufacturer, wildlife interactions while biking are common and rarely life-threatening. When riders come across wild animals, the company recommends that they keep a cool demeanor and avoid doing anything to agitate the animals.

"With the exception of a few large cats, backcountry animals in North America are not outwardly violent or predatory toward humans," the business noted. "An animal's motivation for attacking a human is usually a perceived threat to its own or its young's lives." According to Native Animal Rescue, deer are generally cautious creatures who shun humans. Deer, on the other hand, are territorial, and they will occasionally return to their customary haunts, even if those haunts bring them into touch with humans who have built roads.