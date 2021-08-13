In a ‘impressive crime spree,’ a Florida man steals a forklift, a four-wheeler, and shoes.

On Tuesday, a Florida man was detained after police said he went on a “impressive criminal spree.” Charles Harrington has been charged with stealing two trucks, an automobile, a four-wheeler, and a forklift. He is currently being jailed on a $88,000 bond after being charged with grand theft and burglary.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that officers responded to a crash involving a stolen Ford F-150 on Tuesday morning. The truck had been abandoned, according to Orlando’s News 6, and authorities stated it was “trapped in muck and water.”

While authorities were investigating the stolen truck, witnesses approached them and informed them that two neighboring facilities had been broken into, and that a forklift and another Ford F-150 had been stolen. “The suspect(s) broke through a gate and rode about in the truck until it became stuck,” police said.

The truck was later discovered overturned in the woods, with the catalytic converter chopped off, according to authorities.

After after, police received a call regarding a burglary and a stolen vehicle. In addition to stealing a car, the suspect allegedly stole a pair of shoes, cigarettes, and a lighter, according to the homeowner’s son.

A witness called police shortly after getting the call to report a “unknown person riding a four-wheeler around a (specialized fern garden) in the area.” The guy asked to drink from the sprinklers before exiting the scene, according to a witness who was spraying pesticides on the property. After hopping a fence, a neighbor saw the suspect “lurking in the woods.”

Finally, officers came upon Harrington as he emerged from the woods.

According to police bodycam footage, Harrington was out “swimming” with his “old lady” when he was stopped and questioned by the deputy. He also stated he needed a ride to the shop and knocked on someone’s door to get water. Apart from that, he allegedly informed investigators, “I didn’t do anything.”

When authorities discovered the keys to one of the stolen trucks in his pocket, Harrington claimed they belonged to him, but that his truck was still in Ocala. Police, on the other hand, confirmed that the F-150 was involved. This is a condensed version of the information.