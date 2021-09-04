In a hypothetical presidential election in 2024, a poll shows Trump edging out Biden.

A new poll reveals that President Joe Biden is now at a disadvantage in a hypothetical presidential election against a potential Republican rival, as talk about former President Donald Trump’s 2024 plans continues to increase.

Emerson College polling from August 30 to September 1 revealed that Trump held a razor-thin lead over Biden in a head-to-head matchup. Biden received 46% of registered voters’ support, while Trump received 47%, a 1% margin of victory. However, that margin of error, which is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points, is well within the poll’s margin of error.

According to the poll, 6% of registered voters would vote for “someone else,” while 2% said they were uncertain. Notably, Trump appeared to be the only GOP candidate with a possibility of defeating Biden. The poll questioned respondents if they thought Biden and Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney, would make a good team.

In the poll, Biden had a comfortable lead against DeSantis, with 48 percent to the Florida governor’s 36 percent. Romney fared far worse in his debate with Biden. Only 23% of registered voters indicated they would vote for the Republican senator in a hypothetical presidential election, while 42% said they would vote for Biden.

Biden’s approval rating dropped considerably from the end of June to the beginning of September, according to separate polling released Friday by ABC News and The Washington Post. Biden’s approval rating, which had been at 50% on June 30, had dropped to to 44% on September 1. Meanwhile, Biden’s disapproval rating has risen to 51%.

In recent weeks, Biden has come under increasing fire as his administration has been beset by a series of crises. After nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan, the president was harshly chastised for the haphazard departure of Americans, friends, and Afghan refugees. COVID- Infections, hospitalizations, and deaths have also increased in the last month, owing mostly to vaccine skepticism among Americans. Asylum seekers and unauthorized migrants continue to flood the US’s southern border in historic numbers.

Meanwhile, Trump’s supporters and the outgoing president have hinted that he will run for president again in 2024.

