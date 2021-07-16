In a ‘horrific’ attack, a woman kills her boyfriend with a minivan before fleeing.

After being convicted guilty of murdering her lover by hitting him with her minivan and dragging him down the road, a Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to life in prison.

On July 14, a Dauphin County jury found Dolly Hendrickes, 40, guilty of the first-degree murder of 68-year-old Andres Claudio.

According to Penn Live, Dauphin County Judge Richard A. Lewis sentenced Hendrickes to life in prison for the October 2019 killing.

Judge Lewis informed Hendrickes before her sentence that her actions were “as odd as they were horrible.”

The judge continued, “Then you drove home and sat on your back porch.”

The Harrisburg Police Department arrested Hendrickes on suspicion of intentionally hitting Claudio with her vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

On October 10, 2019, at around 5:13 p.m., an incident happened near the junction of North Cameron Street and Arsenal Boulevard.

Hendrickes was arrested on accusations of criminal homicide just a few hours later.

The court was shown a dashcam video during the trial, which showed the duo arguing before Hendrickes struck her boyfriend with the vehicle, according to Penn Live.

Claudio had just gotten out of the van when Hendrickes slammed into him. He was carried around 30 feet beneath the van, according to police, before the defendant drove away and left him for dead.

Claudio was the “possible father” of two of Hendrickes’ seven children, she said. Before he stepped out of the car, she stated the two had been bickering over money and the kids.

Hendrickes then claimed that her thoughts were “foggy” and that her “psychosis started to set in” moments before she hit Claudio with her minivan.

She also stated that she believed he would draw a firearm during the dispute.

“He’s going after me. Hendrickes told TribLive, “I’m attacking him back.” “I’m apprehensive. “I’m on the verge of collapsing.”

“I was outraged and frustrated,” she continued. I was treated with contempt and ignored. My reasoning at the time was hazy… Before I reacted, I didn’t think.”

Because Hendrickes did not intend to kill Claudio, First Assistant Public Defender Paul Muller argued that the jury should condemn her on a lesser manslaughter charge.

“She saw [Claudio] as a menace…

Muller stated, “She was irritated with him.” “Her head was flooded with information.

“All she wanted to do was smack him,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.