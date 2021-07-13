In a hilarious video, Zac Efron drags his grandfather out of a nursing home.

In a humorous video published on social media, Zac Efron “busted” his grandfather out of a nursing home.

The 33-year-old actor quipped that he and his younger brother Dylan had to enter the institution without being seen by the employees.

Zac wears a black facemask in an Instagram video and says, “Time to bust grandpa out of here,” before exiting his car.

The High School Musical alum and his brother enter the nursing home while the music from Mission: Impossible plays in the background.

To get through a door without being spotted, Zac steals a worker’s pass.

Zac flaunts his athletic abilities in the video, performing a front somersault while walking down the corridor at one point.

The actor then approaches his grandfather’s chamber, where the elderly man declares, “Let’s get out of here.”

His two brothers take their grandfather for a drive after his nephews transport him out of the nursing home.

