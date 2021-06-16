In a hilarious video call, a man exposes a con artist who promised $4.5 million.

Online scammers usually communicate with victims through automated phone calls or emails from “princes,” but in a series of viral videos, one TikTok user managed to put a face to the name.

As they document their attempts at UNO reverse-carding internet scammers, Art and Ashton refer to themselves as a “scam battling pair.”

A recent three-part series by the duo on TikTok went popular when they persuaded a scammer to video call them.

“So a scammer named Mary contacted me via email, claiming to be from the United Nations and offering me $4.5 million. “I only had to send her $350 in Google Play gift cards,” Ashton explained.

He continued, “I told her I’d only send her the money if she consented to video-chat with me, and unbelievably she accepted.”

During a dimly lit video connection between Mary and Ashton, an off-camera male speaker indicated that Mary didn’t speak English well, but that the gift cards needed to be provided. The initial video received more than two million views, with some commenting that Mary appeared to be pushed into the conversation.

In the video below, Ashton says, “I told them I would only offer them the $350 Google Play gift cards they wanted if that man displayed his face as well.”

This time, the scammer complied and answered the phone personally.

In the call, he claimed, “I’ve been working for the UN for years.”

Later, Ashton provided him an IP tracker, which the fraudster mistook for a broken link. He received a call from the scammer shortly after. The subsequent conversation’s video has received over 2.3 million views.

“You know you’re a handsome man,” Ashton informs Kevin, making him laugh out loud.

Kevin’s fast returns to demands to see the card after every compliment kept viewers interested.

One viewer remarked, “I’m crying at how flattered he was when you congratulated him but then instantly returned to finessing the Google Play card.”