In a hilarious video, a friendship group made almost entirely of Mikes comes together.

The internet has been amused by a friendship group’s reunion at a wedding, but it’s not just any friendship group—they’re all named Mike.

Adam Ferrone, the creator of Barstool Sports, posted a video from a wedding on August 9 that may be seen below, in which his buddies greet each other on the dance floor.

The text-to-voice generator said, “Most of my buddies are named Mike.” “Every time there’s a get-together, all the Mikes take a picture of themselves.”

The men, all named Mike, were seen swarming around one another in the footage. They can be seen embracing and cheering as they come together.

“Look how happy they are to see each other,” he said, accompanied by audible “Yeahs” from the group of 11 Mikes.

As they lined up to take a picture, the speaker stated, “This might be the largest gathering of Mikes yet.” The men began screaming their identical names in unison, as well as cheering and clapping.

Following Mike’s bonding, John’s pals attempted their own, but with only three of them, it wasn’t quite as amazing. He described how the Johns attempted to forge an alliance. “However, it wasn’t as effective.”

According to howmanyofme.com, which analyzes data from the United States Census Bureau, there are 4,416,459 persons named Mike in the United States, making it the fourth most prevalent first name.

Michael is a common name in the United States, but its popularity has been steadily declining in recent years. It was the 12th most common baby boy name in 2020, which is two spots higher than the previous year but still one of the lowest since the 1940s.

Ferrone follows 1,115 individuals on Instagram, and 25 of them are named Mike or Michael—more that’s than one out of every 50 people he knows.

The video of the Mike get-together has received over 500,000 views, and the comments section has been swamped with Mike anecdotes. One TikTok user remarked, “My uncle, who is also a Mike, once stumbled into a convention of Mikes in Colorado.”

