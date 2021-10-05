In a heated exchange over the debt ceiling, Schumer tells McConnell to “get out of the way.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is becoming increasingly upset with his Republican colleagues’ refusal to provide an easier path to lifting the federal debt ceiling before a critical deadline this month.

“Ask Mitch McConnell: The bottom line is, it’s pretty straightforward, it’s on his shoulders,” a visibly irritated Schumer told reporters on Tuesday regarding the GOP Senate minority leader’s role in the impasse. “He has the choice—all he has to do is get out of the way.”

“The easiest way to get this done is basically for Republicans to get out of the way,” the New York Democrat added.

Republicans and Democrats have been deadlocked over extending the debt ceiling just as the federal government is on the verge of defaulting for the first time. Democrats have been attempting to circumvent a GOP filibuster that would require a bipartisan vote in the Senate, where they control a razor-thin majority.

But McConnell and his minority Republicans have thwarted those efforts, insisting on a longer—possibly weeks-long—process instead. Democrats may lift the debt ceiling by using a budgeting process known as “reconciliation,” which only requires 50 votes.

“Reconciliation is a long, arduous, and dangerous process, with default and downgrade looming,” Schumer warned reporters. “The manner we said is the best way to accomplish it. That is exactly what we are advising Leader McConnell and the American people to do.”

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has claimed that Democrats are attempting to approve billions of dollars in new spending through an infrastructure package and a significant extension of the social safety net, both of which are key components of President Joe Biden’s program. So, despite McConnell’s opposition to a debt ceiling crisis, Republicans will not readily eliminate any obstacles.

“We have plenty of time this month to do the job, and I hope our allies on the other side will step up and finish it,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday.

Similarly, Biden has urged McConnell and Senate Republicans to “get out of the way” and allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a potential economic disaster.

In a public address Monday, Biden said, “If you don’t want to help rescue the country, get out of the way so you don’t destroy it.” “It’s time for them to stop. This is a condensed version of the information.