In a heartwarming viral video series, a farmer saves the life of a wild rat.

Although rats aren’t everyone’s favorite animal, one person’s attempt to rehabilitate a wild one has garnered millions of views online, and they’re being hailed for their compassion.

@justabitalien, a TikTok user, is the livestock director of a small community center in Washington, where she cares for hundreds of birds. Her attention was drawn to it when a rat tried to eat several of the birds.

“This unfortunate creature was attempting to devour my quail. There are rules in place for it. You are welcome to come here, eat our feed, and eat our scraps, but you are not permitted to eat the animals,” she explained as she videotaped the rat in the cage she used to catch it, being sure not to harm it.

As Liora brought the rat to the apple-covered ground, she narrated, “I’m dumping him on the far end of the property where he can eat all the fallen apples.”

They said, “He is not wounded, but he is really afraid right now.” The rat appeared weary and barely moved in the video, which received over 3 million views and 600,000 likes in just four days.

Liora provided an update on the rat’s health in a follow-up video with over 6 million views, supplying it with water and more food.

“Someone mentioned you’re probably dehydrated friend, and based on your appearance, I think that’s definitely true,” she continued.

Liora gave the rat a cup of water and waited for it to drink before giving it a little tomato and grapes to eat.

She went on to say that the rat is “possibly a lady and looks a little elderly,” according to TikTok commenters.

The water and tiny tomato seemed to work, as the rat had vanished after a day, leaving no water in the cup and nibble marks on the food.

One TikTok user said, “Thank you for being so sweet.”

