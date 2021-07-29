In a heartwarming video, Sunisa Lee’s parents ecstatically celebrate her gymnastics gold.

Sunisa Lee of the United States won the Olympic gymnastics all-around gold medal on Thursday in Tokyo, with defendant champion Simone Biles cheering from the stands.

Despite the fact that the 18-year-parents old’s were unable to attend owing to COVID-19 restrictions, their pleasure was captured on film as they burst out laughing when word of their daughter’s achievement was announced.

In a room full of friends and family, the Olympic champion’s mother Yeev Thoj and father John Lee can be seen watching the event.

When the gymnast’s winning score is announced, the entire crowd surges to their feet, and the couple embraces each other with grins from ear to ear.

