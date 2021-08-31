In a heartbreaking video that has been viewed over 2 million times, a teen performs his ‘Last Dance’ with his mother.

Adrean Hawthorne, 13, has been battling muscular dystrophy since he was diagnosed in 2018. In just a few days, a video of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana teen dancing with his mother has racked up 2.3 million views and over 129,000 replies on social media.

Muscular dystrophy is a word that refers to a set of diseases that damage muscle mass. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is caused by genetic abnormalities that “interfere with the creation of proteins needed to create healthy muscle.”

While there are various forms of muscular dystrophy, each with its unique set of symptoms, “progressive muscle weakness” is the most common symptom.

Dealing with the disease has been difficult for Adreana Hawthorne Anderson and her kid. Anderson shared the video of her and her son dancing, which can be accessed here, in an attempt to be “open” about Hawthorne’s condition.

She added, “Got a call this morning from the [doctor]about Adrean with news that shattered my world!” In response to the new revelation, the teen is said to have requested whether the two of them can begin forging more memories together, including Hawthorne’s want to dance with his mother one more time.

Anderson wrote, “I said okay!” “All he kept saying was ‘don’t let me fall mom’ as we danced.”

Anderson holds her son in the video, supporting his body and holding his head as they dance to their “favorite” song, according to Anderson. Anderson noticed her kid crying while they danced, and she asked him what was wrong, according to her post. His response was heart-wrenching: “I know this is our final dance mum, just be okay when I leave,” Hawthorne remarked.

The video has garnered a huge amount of positive feedback on the platform, and viewers have been deeply moved by Hawthorne and Anderson’s emotional courage.

Anderson had Hawthorne when she was still a teenager, according to BRProud. She said, “I had him when I was 16 years old.” “I was a baby parenting a baby, and he taught me how to be a mother.”

“I sat him down and had a one-on-one discussion with him,” she told the news site, describing the setting of their dance.

