In a hate crime, a Michigan man is sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a black teen with a bike lock.

On March 4, Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan, admitted to “willfully causing bodily injury to a Black adolescent because of the victim’s race.” He was given three years of supervised release in addition to his five-year prison sentence.

In June of 2020, the incident occurred in Monroe, Michigan. While visiting Sterling State Park, Mouat approached a group of Black teens. Mouat then began hurling racial epithets at the group of teenagers, claiming that they had no right to be at the park’s public beach.

Devin Freelon Jr., an 18-year-old victim, was among the group of youths. Mouat hit him in the face with a bike lock, slashing his face and breaking his jaw. During the attack, Freelon also lost numerous teeth. Mouat then attempted, but failed, to hit another one of the group’s teenagers with the bike lock.

Mouat acknowledged to the crime in court records and a plea deal.

According to Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, “the defendant savagely attacked teenagers at a public beach because these young people are Black.” “Violent crimes motivated by hatred have no place in our community. The Justice Department’s highest responsibility is to protect Americans from hate crimes, and we will use every tool at our disposal to bring criminals to justice.”

The case was handled by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frances Carlson of the Eastern District of Michigan and Trial Attorney Tara Allison of the Civil Rights Division, in addition to the Michigan Department of Justice.

“Combating hate crimes and preserving people’s civil rights is one of the FBI’s top priorities,” said FBI Detroit Field Office Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters. “Thanks to the FBI, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Justice working together, Mouat was held accountable for his violent and despicable conduct. The conclusion of this case sends a strong message to our community that hate crimes will be investigated and perpetrators brought to justice at all levels of law enforcement.”

