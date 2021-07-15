In a gifting frenzy before the launch, Bezos makes the largest donation to the Smithsonian ever received.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is donating millions of dollars ahead of his planned trip to space. Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space enterprise, has announced a $1 million grant to 19 space-related non-profits.

Blue Origin held an auction for a coveted spot on Bezos’ future space journey on the “New Shepard” rocket ship. The seat was purchased for $28 million by an unidentified bidder. A total of $19 million will be donated to non-profit organizations such as the National Space Society, Space Camp, Teachers in Space, and The Mars Society, to mention a few.

These donations will go to Bezos’ “Club For The Future” charity, which teaches children about STEM and space exploration. The Postcards to Space program will receive the remaining monies.

In a statement released Tuesday, Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith stated, “This investment is enabling Club for the Future to swiftly expand its reach by working with 19 organizations to nurture and inspire the next generation of space professionals.”

“Our generation will pave the way to space, and by doing so, we will ensure that the following generation is prepared to travel even further.”

“Each of the companies chosen has shown a commitment to promoting the future of living and working in space in order to inspire the next generation to pursue space careers,” Smith added.

Bezos also contributed $200 million to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. Since the museum’s founding in 1846, this is the largest gift the Smithsonian has ever received.

In a statement, Bezos said of the Smithsonian and his donation, “The Smithsonian plays a key role in sparking the imaginations of our future builders and dreamers.” “Every child is born with enormous potential, and it is only through inspiration that that potential may be realized. That’s what my love of science, invention, and space did for me, and I hope my gift will do the same for others.”

The National Air and Space Museum, which opened in 1976, will get $70 million of the gift for renovation. Because of his gift, an additional $130 million will go into a brand-new teaching center named the “Bezos Learning Center.”

On July 20, Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, American aviator Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemen will fly for 11 hours.