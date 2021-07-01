In a gaffe, a TV reporter says ‘Bill Clinton’ instead of ‘Bill Cosby’ while pointing to a prison.

While reporting live on air, a reporter misspoke and stated “Bill Clinton” instead of “Bill Cosby.” The BBC apologized.

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was reversed, and anchor Michelle Fleury was reporting on the comedian’s unexpected escape from prison.

Fleury, who was broadcasting from outside the Pennsylvania prison from which Cosby was returning to his Philadelphia-area home, stated the former president’s name by mistake while pointing to the facility.

“This has been Bill Clinton’s [sic]home,” Fleury said outside the prison, “but tonight he will sleep in his own bed after the stunning decision to overturn his sexual assault conviction on the basis that his 5th Amendment rights—that is, his protection against self-incrimination—were violated.”

The BBC misidentified Bill Clinton and Bill Cosby in a photo.

When the show returned to the studio, Huw Edwards, the BBC News anchor, recognized the blunder and apologized.

“Just to clarify what was mentioned there in Michelle’s introduction to the story when she said Bill Clinton instead of Bill Cosby by accident, we apologize for the mistake,” Edwards remarked after Fleury’s segment.

“Of course, the tale is about Bill Cosby, the entertainer,” he continued.

Oh my my, what a picture.

Fleury has worked for the BBC for 23 years and specializes in American news.

The mix-up was quickly noticed on social media, and users are joking about the error, but also expressing some sympathy for the reporter.

“Oof. Huge clanger on News At Ten. Reporter said Bill Clinton when she meant Bill Cosby. Nobody who’s ever done live broadcasting will feel anything but enormous sympathy,” tweeted LBC Radio host James O’Brien.

While conservative pundit Darren Grimes joked: “The BBC just released ‘Bill Clinton’ from prison.”

