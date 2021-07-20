In a freak fishing accident, a man pierces his own heart.

Having his heart impaled while pulling in a fish earlier this month, a South Dakota man remarked, “was better than winning the jackpot.”

According to his wife Marie Thesenvitz’s Facebook post, Todd Thesenvitz was reeling in a northern pike fish at a lake near Clark, South Dakota, at around 11:15 a.m. on July 7 when part of his gear snapped, forcing a chunk of his fishing hook to fly into his chest.

He told NBC station KELO about the event, “I saw the bottom bouncer come hurtling towards me like in slow motion.” “I assumed it just hit me in the chest, but when it did, I felt something right here, and that’s when I realized it was lodged inside of me.”

He told a local news site that he looked down and found the hook had gone into his heart’s “left ventricle.” Your heart is encased in a sack. It passed right through that and into the heart muscle.”

His wife and daughter, nurse Keanna Thesenvitz, joined him on the fishing expedition, and the two helped him get through the trauma by transporting him back to shore for medical treatment.

His daughter added that her first instinct was not to pull the hook out, but that it was difficult since “whenever something happens, you immediately want to get it out of you because you think that would help.”

Todd Thesenvitz’s wife drove the family’s boat back to the lake’s landing, where emergency responders awaited him, but she told KELO that the trip back to land was rough.

“It was nerve-racking, and I just had to keep looking over my shoulder, but I knew Keanna had him, and I knew she was going to take care of him,” Marie Thesenvitz said.

Todd Thesenvitz was brought to a local hospital after the boat returned to land before being airlifted to Sioux Falls, where he underwent successful surgery to remove the hook from his chest.

