In a freak accident, an alligator jumps into a boat and crushes a Florida man’s arm bones.

In what he believes was an attempt to defend itself, a giant alligator leaped out of the water and almost took the hunter’s arm, according to a Florida hunter.

In addition, a doctor has described how surgeons had to move rapidly to preserve his wounded limb.

In August 2020, firefighter Carsten Kieffer was hunting alligators with buddies at Lake Jesup in Florida when the incident occurred.

After seeing one, Kieffer and his buddies were able to grab an alligator by hooking onto it.

The animal, however, managed to “launch off the bottom of the creek” and into the boat, according to the father of two.

“I assume he was only attempting to defend himself,” Kieffer told this publication. We had injured him, and it was just his natural reaction.”

The alligator’s fangs became entangled on the boat’s railing, preventing it from pulling itself completely out of the water. It did, however, keep its grip on Kieffer’s arm.

“Everything kind of occurred fast at that point, and we heard the skin split and then the bones crush,” he recalled.

One of the firefighter’s friends got a hold of him and inserted a metal rod in the alligator’s jaws in an attempt to peel it off of Kieffer’s arm, according to the firefighter. The alligator then let grip of Kieffer’s arm once it had gone slack.

Kieffer said his thoughts instantly returned to his job and his future with his two children, ages 11 and 6. “The most important thing on my mind was hoping the alligator would let go without causing too much damage, and then I realized my life as I knew it was likely ended.”

“I look forward to going to work every day when I get up.” I’ve been doing this for 11 years, and my biggest concern was, “What am I going to do now?”

"All of a sudden, all of the tiny things you're supposed to do with your kids go."