In a fight for her life on a ventilator, her mother regrets not vaccinating her 13-year-old daughter.

After her teenage daughter contracted COVID-19 and was left battling for her life on a ventilator, an Arkansas mother says she now regrets not getting her and her 13-year-old vaccinated.

Caia Morris Cooper, Angela Morris’ daughter, has been very unwell for about two weeks and is being helped to breathe by a mechanical ventilator at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Morris said she didn’t get a coronavirus vaccination because disinformation had lulled her into a “false sense of security” that it was “just like the flu and wasn’t that bad.”

“I honestly believed that because she stayed at home a lot and I always wore my mask when I went out. Morris was quoted by local media as saying, “I genuinely assumed she was going to be safeguarded.”

“I had a false sense of comfort that it was simply the flu and nothing to worry about. Obviously, it is and has always been that serious. I can see now.”

Morris stated that she had changed her mind and now believes that everyone should get vaccinated, saying, “I simply want people to get their kids their vaccines.” It’s only a matter of getting the shot. It’s a far better path than the one we’re on right now.”

COVID-19 is currently affecting seven kids at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, with three of them requiring ventilator assistance, including the 13-year-old.

The introduction of the more transmissible Delta variety has sparked an increase in the number of children coming with symptoms, according to Dr. Jessica Snowden, the hospital’s chief of infectious diseases.

She told WKYC, “This is looking more like what we experienced this winter and less like what we saw in the springtime.”

“We’ve had completely healthy youngsters wind up in the hospital, in the ICU, with COVID-19 infection…something it’s that could happen to anyone,” says the doctor.

“All of the COVID-19-serious-ill children we’ve hospitalized are either too young to be vaccinated or haven’t been vaccinated yet.”

Arkansas had 647 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of Wednesday, a 41-percentage-point surge in only one day.

Among them, 103 were on ventilators, an increase of five in just 24 hours.

