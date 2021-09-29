In a feud with the GOP, Democrats have revived a contentious $1 trillion platinum coin to raise the debt ceiling.

The threat of a historic default on the federal government’s debt has resurrected an outlandish proposal from some Democrats: minting a $1 trillion platinum coin to shore up the US Treasury.

For more than a decade, there has been talk about the president’s administration issuing a $1 trillion commemorative coin to avert a debt ceiling problem.

Former President Barack Obama admits to discussing it with aides during a podcast interview during his final days in office.

The Biden White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from This Website. The Treasury Department did not answer as well.

Last month, a spokesman for Biden informed reporters that the concept had been rejected.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, told reporters on Tuesday that it was one of the possible methods explored, among “others,” to get through Republican roadblocks.

“Jerry Nadler wants a coin that doesn’t require congressional action, so we’ve discussed a variety of options,” Pelosi told reporters.

A spokeswoman for Nadler, a New York Democrat, did not respond to a request for more information from This Website. However, this isn’t the first time the current House Judiciary Chairman has mentioned the possibility.

In January 2013, he was one of the leading voices urging then-President Barack Obama to adopt the concept, which proponents have called the “mint the coin” movement.

“It sounds ridiculous, but it’s perfectly legal. And it would ordinarily not be proper to consider such a thing, unless you’re being blackmailed to damage the country’s economy, in which case you have to examine things,” he told Capital New York at the time.

The concept has been reintroduced as Republicans have reaffirmed their unwillingness to assist Democrats in raising the debt ceiling, despite Treasury Department warnings that a default may occur as early as mid-October.

As Democrats conducted a caucus meeting on Tuesday, U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a radical Democrat from Michigan, tweeted support for the concept, using the hashtag “#MintTheCoin.”

Is it necessary to mint the coin?

The concept for a trillion-dollar commemorative coin came from an obscure legislation that provides the US Treasury Secretary the right to "mint and issue platinum bullion coins and proof platinum coins in the United States."