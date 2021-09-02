In a Facebook post, a Republican state representative compares mandatory vaccinations to rape.

In a Facebook post late last month, a Republican state senator in Pennsylvania attempted to connect COVID-19 vaccine mandates to rape, prompting anger.

Russ Diamond, a Republican state representative from Lebanon County, posted the contentious social media post on August 23. “What’s it called when someone implants something into your body against your will?” the post asks, with a purple background of skulls. Or coerces you into allowing them to?” “There’s a name for that…” wrote Diamond.

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape (PCAR) condemned the Republican lawmaker’s remarks, calling them “tasteless,” according to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. The organization expressed its displeasure with the post, calling it “outrageous.”

The organization stated in a statement that Diamond’s essay “dishonestly implies that the experience of vaccination is equally invasive and traumatizing as sexual assault.”

“It’s immoral to make a cheap and misleading analogy out of the trauma of sexual assault survivors for whatever cause. When sexual violence is downplayed for the purpose of wit or dramatic impact, it just adds to the trauma and grief that survivors and their families go through on a daily basis. It serves as a reminder that some individuals in society and in positions of authority still do not believe in or comprehend them. “Statements like this can quiet and trigger victims while they suffer emotionally, physically, and psychologically,” according to the charity.

The group demanded that the state lawmaker resign from his “destructive” position and “acknowledge the pain these victims endure when their abuse is utilized as political fodder.”

Diamond doubled back on his earlier views in a reply on the original Facebook post on August 25. “Learn to think, for the awake population. Due to the physical nature of both, the vaccine is analogous to sexual action in this example. Voluntary participation in either is acceptable. “Forcing someone to do either is, however, incorrect,” he added.

Diamond sent his email exchange with PCAR to This website when contacted for comment.

“I did not equate the COVID vaccine to rape in my post. In reality, neither was mentioned in my post. The question before us is whether someone should be compelled or pressured into doing something. This is a condensed version of the information.