In a dumpster, a backpack with fetal remains was discovered.

A human fetus was discovered inside a backpack thrown in a dumpster at the back of a Virginia shopping center.

The event occurred on Monday, August 30 at the back of the Victorian Square shopping mall on the 11000 block of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

A business clerk claimed that a teenage girl had dumped a backpack in a dumpster behind a store many hours earlier, prompting police to arrive at 1:50 p.m. that day. According to the local newspaper, the adolescent then entered the Gabe’s cheap store without the backpack before departing the neighborhood.

Blood was found on the backpack, according to the employee. According to the local news site, the contents of the backpack were preliminary determined to be fetal remains by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The teen who tossed the backpack in the dumpster was identified by authorities, but her identity was not made public. They just stated that she was under the age of 18, therefore they were unable to provide any other information.

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, no charges have been brought against her at this time.

The cause and method of death are unknown, and an inquiry is underway.

Chesterfield County police were asked for comment and additional information by this website.

Anyone with knowledge about the event is requested to phone 804-748-1251 since the girl or someone else may require medical assistance.

In Mississippi, a similar incident occurred.

A similar incidence occurred only three weeks ago in Natchez, Mississippi, when the bones of a human fetus were discovered in a storage container.

The gestational age of the fetus, according to Adams County coroner James Lee, was between 16 and 24 weeks.

Lee told Magnolia State Live, “It was sad that someone delivered a baby in that storage area and abandoned it there.”

“I just don’t understand why a mother would do such a thing,” Lee remarked.

Only a few days after an abortion doctor in Illinois died of natural causes in September 2019, his family discovered more than 2,400 medically preserved fetuses on his property and in his vehicle.

The authorities were baffled as to why Dr. Ulrich Klopfer had been arrested. This is a condensed version of the information.