In a drive-by shooting while waiting for a bus, a teen was killed and two others were injured.

A drive-by shooting killed one adolescent and injured two others while the group was waiting for a bus in Louisville, Kentucky.

The three people were waiting at a bus stop near Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut Streets at roughly 6:30 a.m. local time this morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department on Twitter.

Initially, police stated on Twitter that “three juveniles were shot this morning” while waiting at the bus stop, but Major Shannon Laude of the Louisville Metro Police Department later told reporters that “a vehicle drove by and fired rounds into the group of youngsters, wounding two of the kids by gunfire.”

According to Laude, a third adolescent was hurt by “unknown causes” during the incident. During a press conference, Laude stated that the third victim had denied medical treatment.

Both of the people who were hit by gunshot, according to Laude, were taken to a neighboring hospital by emergency medical personnel.

She added, “One of the youngsters was later pronounced died in the hospital.” “The homicide unit of the LMPD is now investigating. We’d like to reach out to the general public and ask if anyone has any information, if anyone has any cameras in the neighborhood, or if any of your children have information about what happened today when they get home from school. We need all the assistance we can get, and we’d appreciate any information the public may provide.”

Laude told reporters that there were other students waiting at the bus stop at the time of the drive-by shooting, but only two of them were hit by gunfire.

The other person hit by gunshots was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to LMPD.

“Right now, the most important thing we’re taking away from this is that we had kids that couldn’t even wait at a bus stop without being shot,” Laude added. “That is terrifying and sad, and we are going to put all we have towards figuring out who did it.”

According to Renee Murphy, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools, all three victims who were injured during the drive-by shooting were students.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of one of our own. This is a condensed version of the information.