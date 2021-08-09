In a drive-by shooting, a 9-year-old boy was killed while sleeping in his bed.

Around 11:00 p.m., the Albany Police Department responded to reports of a shooting. On August 8, at the 1500 block of West Gordon Avenue.

Officers discovered the youngster with a gunshot wound to the head when they arrived. At the spot, he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the toddler was resting in his bed when a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him.

There are no specifics regarding the suspect or suspects who opened fire, or the vehicle they were driving, thus the youngster has not been identified.

“The horrific loss this city suffered last night saddens the Albany Police Department. In a statement, the department added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

An update on the inquiry has been requested from the Albany Police Department.

Anyone with information that can assist the Albany Police Department in locating the suspects is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

So far this year, 191 children under the age of 11 have died in firearm incidents, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

As of August 9, there had been 484 children under the age of 11 who had been harmed by guns.

According to the data, 753 minors aged 12 to 17 have been murdered by weapons in the United States this year, with 2,015 others injured.

On August 7, a 5-year-old kid was killed in a drive-by shooting in Mississippi.

The kid, later named as ZY’Kerioun Brown, was shot and died around 4 a.m. near 19th Street and Old Marion Road.

On Sunday, a candlelit vigil was held in remembrance of the young victim, who said, “I am torn.” Lavon Tucker, the boy’s father, told WTOK that his 5-year-old son “didn’t deserve to leave that way.”

“I don’t annoy anyone,” says the narrator. Every day, I go to work. It wasn’t necessary for you to come and take my baby in such an irrational manner.

"When my son was five years old, he was considering enrolling in pre-kindergarten. He couldn't even look into the future. As his father, I shall be dressed and waiting for him at his school.