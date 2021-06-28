In a disturbing video, a woman screams from a box truck, maybe being kidnapped.

In a probable kidnapping situation in Denver, a video showed a woman screaming from a box truck.

The footage was caught from a witnesses’ doorbell camera on Washington St. and Cleveland Place at around 7:40 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning, according to KDVR-TV in Denver.

Disturbing Video Shows Woman Screaming From Box Truck in Possible Kidnapping

In the video, a white box truck can be seen and a woman can be heard screaming. The video appears to show two individuals near the back of the truck. One individual appears to be throwing items in the back of the truck and as the video continues, the other individual appears to shut the backdoor of the truck quickly.

The witness who provided KDVR-TV with the doorbell camera video requested anonymity.

PLZ RT – ALERT: DPD is asking for #Denver's help in locating a white box truck that was seen in the area of Washington St & Cleveland Pl around 7:40 AM today. Witnesses reported seeing a male force a woman into the truck. The truck is described as 2008 to newer white Ford… 1/x pic.twitter.com/LiKW6bsi6T — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 22, 2021

The box truck seen in the video matches the description of a truck reported by the Denver Police Department in the possible kidnapping situation. While the video was not officially released by police, the box truck seen in the video matches the description of a truck reported by the Denver Police Department in the possible kidnapping situation.

On Tuesday, the Denver Police Department released three pictures of the box truck and asked the public for help in locating the driver.

“The Denver Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a white box truck that was seen in the area of Washington Street and Cleveland Place around 7:40 a.m., today,” the Denver Police Department wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

Police said in the post that witnesses informed them that they saw a man force a woman into the truck.

In addition to releasing pictures of the truck, police described it in the social media post as a “2008 to newer white Ford Delivery truck.” Police also said that the word Delivery is spray-painted in light-blue cursive letters on the truck’s rear door. The truck seen in the video obtained by KDVR-TV appears to have the same cursive writing on the rear door.

“The truck also has a black colored passenger door and black bumper, and has the [words] Den Co painted in light-blue lettering on the driver’s side of the vehicle,” the Denver Police Department said.

At around 3:05 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the Denver Police Department issued an update to the incident and said that the vehicle has been located by police but the possible victim and suspect “remain at large.”

UPDATE: The vehicle in this incident has been located. The possible victim was not located and the suspect driver remains at-large. This is an ongoing investigation. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 22, 2021

“This is an ongoing investigation,” police said in the update.

Police have yet to release a description of the possible victim or the suspected driver of the truck.