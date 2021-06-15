In a disturbing video, a pest control worker is seen kicking a cat.

A video of a pest control technician throwing a cat off a front porch has prompted fury on social media, thanks to security camera footage of the incident.

In the footage, a man dressed in the clothing of a Las Vegas-based pest control company walks up to a front porch, accompanied by a black cat. When the man reaches the porch, the cat stops to sip water, and the man turns around, leans against the wall, and kicks the cat.

Before rushing away from the house, the cat flies through the air and settles further down the walk. The figure then appears to depart the porch and move around the house’s side.

“Friend of mine brought me this video of a ‘Williams Pest Control’ representative kicking his neighbor’s cat in the Centennial area,” claimed Twitter user @BookofJonah, who has seen the video 60,000 times. Wtf.”

Aaron Aguilar posted the video to the Ring Neighbors app with the remark “Williams Pest Control representative.” I’ve been attempting to correct this error with them for the past three weeks with no success.”

The event happened in May, according to ABC 13 KTNV, but Aguilar posted the footage on Sunday, June 13, after feeling like the corporation didn’t listen to his concerns.

The president of Williams Pest Control, Royce Williams, told the media source that he apologized and communicated with Aguilar, but that he would not give him the identity of his employee.

Two messages were uploaded to the Williams Pest Control Facebook page, according to News 3 Las Vegas, but were then removed. According to one post, the man in the video is not an employee, but is “spending time with me while I assist him in getting back on his feet.”

Another post reportedly said: “We are deeply horrified by the actions of this young man. This person is not a part of our company in any capacity. We are in the process of filing charges. This is a brief summary.