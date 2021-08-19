In a decade-long battle over Hobby Lobby’s women’s bathroom, the court sides with the transgender woman.

In a decade-long battle to use the women’s bathroom at Hobby Lobby, an Illinois court has ruled in favor of a transgender woman.

Meggan Sommerville, a 20-year employee at Hobby Lobby in East Aurora, was disciplined in 2011 for utilizing the women’s restroom. Somerville claimed that the disciplinary proceeding had left her “emotionally crushed.”

She filed complaints with the Illinois Human Rights Commission in 2013, stating that she had been discriminated against because of her gender identification. Hobby Lobby added a unisex bathroom the same year, but Sommerville was still denied entrance to the women’s restroom.

Hobby Lobby was found to have breached Illinois anti-discrimination legislation by a three-judge panel of the 2nd District Appellate Court of Illinois on August 13.

The panel stated in its conclusion that “Sommerville is female, just like the women who are permitted to use the women’s bathroom.” Sommerville is only prohibited from using the women’s restroom because she is a transsexual lady.

Several of Hobby Lobby’s grounds for denying Sommerville access to the women’s toilet were rejected by the panel, including the company’s assertion that it was “essential” to safeguard other women. That claim lacked “support in either the record or logic,” according to the justices.

Sommerville will be able to receive $220,000 in damages from the Illinois Human Rights Commission as a result of the court’s decision.

Hobby Lobby said the sum was “excessive” for a variety of reasons, but the panel said it “did not find its arguments convincing.”

Sommerville told the Chicago Tribune that she “can’t express the relief” she feels as a result of the verdict.

Sommerville told the newspaper, “It’s a great, huge relief.” “It’s still an emotional roller coaster because we have no idea how Hobby Lobby will react, and we still have a long way to go.”

Sommerville “faced daily shame and disgrace” as a result of Hobby Lobby’s discriminatory practices, the judges wrote in their judgment.

Somerville was forced to choose between the “shame and anxiety” of using the men’s restroom, risking punishment for using the women’s lavatory, or going to another establishment to use their restroom many times every day.

The ruling stated, “Her anguish prompted her to minimize drink intake, resulting in dehydration.” “Stress was also a factor. This is a condensed version of the information.