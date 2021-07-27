In a ‘dangerous’ prank, cops warn kids to stop pointing what appear to be real guns at people.

Residents in Roxboro, North Carolina, are being warned of a popular but “hazardous” prank involving toy guns that started as a TikTok trend, with fears of “tragic repercussions.”

The hoax was announced on Facebook by the Roxboro Police Department on Monday. The police added, “We are advising people who are playing the ‘Gun Prank War,’ that pointing what seems to be a gun at someone is a criminal that can result in arrest.”

Officers have learned of multiple cases in recent days in which “young persons” in vehicles have allegedly been pointing what appear to be guns at passing motorists. According to Roxboro Police Chief David Hess, two of the crimes were reported to police via 911 calls received on July 20 and Monday evening.

When investigators tracked down the passengers of one of the two vehicles, they validated the story, according to Hess.

According to the department’s Facebook post, “we have stopped several cars to identify young people who admit to playing this game.” “The young people are brandishing what appear to be genuine firearms.”

According to Hess, the objects used in the hoax are not genuine firearms, but they might appear and sound like them.

Hess explained, “We realized this game stemmed from a craze begun on TikTok, when youths point devices that spray water pellets and replicate the sound of gunfire.” “Some of them are multicolored, but it’s difficult, if not impossible, for a reasonable person to tell that it’s a toy gun in the twilight hours, which is when we’ve reviewed these complaints.”

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

According to Hess, no arrests have yet been made in connection with the prank war. He went on to say that the department’s Facebook post was intended to be a “educational opportunity in the hopes that those responsible will stop playing the dangerous game.”

In a Tuesday interview with WRAL-TV, Hess expressed concern about what might happen if a fake pistol used in the prank battle is mistaken for a real gun by someone anxious about their safety.

“We are afraid of the same things that parents are afraid of. This is a condensed version of the information.