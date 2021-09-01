In a controversial video that has been viewed over 3 million times, an alligator bites down on a smoking drone.

A TikTok user shared a video earlier this week showing the moment a Florida alligator — dubbed “George” by the TikToker — captured and attempted to consume a drone.

Many viewers have been outraged by the now-viral film, and others have claimed to have denounced the producer to local authorities. Though TikToker claims the incident happened in the Everglades, they claim it happened in an area that is not under the supervision of the National Park Service and has an anti-drone policy.

TikToker @devhlanger shared the video, which was previously split into two halves. The first section, which was released on August 22, depicts George the alligator catching the drone in mid-flight and lowering it into the water. “Trying to get a close view of this alligator in the Everglades… wait until he bites up the drone’s battery,” the captions said.

As the gator begins to munch on the drone, the creator can be heard shouting, “Oh my God, he’s eating it!” Nearly 300,000 people have watched the video.

The second segment, titled “Part 2 of the alligator eating my drone,” was released on Monday. As George attempts to ingest the device, smoke billows from his mouth in this video. As someone labels the alligator a “idiot,” the TikToker chuckles, and another unidentified person says, “Oh s**t, we gotta get out of here.”

As the video concludes, the alligator is still alive and fighting with the drone.

Because part two received so much attention — 3.3 million views — the creator blended the two videos into one and shared it on their Facebook page on Monday.

The captions read, “Videos merged.” “We were trying to get a close view of the gator with its mouth open, and we believed the obstacle avoidance would cause the drone to fly away (this was only our second time using the spark).”

“George is doing OK and still appeared hungry after,” the creator continues in the video description.

On TikTok, the combined video has been seen over 122,000 times and has been re-posted on YouTube. Big people like Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, have shared that YouTube video.

