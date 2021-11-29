In a contempt case, Steve Bannon faces almost 1,000 pages of evidence and materials from the prosecution.

Prosecutors said they have handed over roughly 1,100 pages of evidence related to Steve Bannon’s contempt charges, accusing the defense of making “frivolous” tactics to delay the case.

Following a status hearing for Bannon’s case on November 18, the Department of Justice announced it had produced 65 papers totaling 1,092 pages of information, as requested by the defense.

The documents were filed in response to a “discovery” request, which requires prosecutors to supply the defense with information and evidence that they intend to utilize at a future trial.

The documents were grand jury material, law enforcement reports of witness interviews, internal communications between Select Committee staff, correspondence between the defendant and others, law enforcement database information relating to the defendant, and public source news reporting that the Government gathered in its investigation, according to court filings filed on Sunday.

For ignoring subpoenas and refusing to answer questions from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Bannon has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress.

He has pled not guilty to the accusations that have been brought against him.

Prosecutors also accused Bannon’s lawyers of attempting to stall the case by filing “frivolous” legal complaints in order to “try this matter in the media” rather than in court.

“The defendant’s claims of prejudice are misleading and frivolous, demonstrating that they are just a cover for the real reason he opposes a protective order in this case, which he and his counsel have expressed in their extrajudicial statements—that the defendant wishes to have a press trial,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Vaughn wrote.

The prosecution claimed that Bannon’s public court filing and statement to The Washington Post, in which he called for all documents to be made available to the public so that they can “make their own independent judgment as to whether the United States Department of Justice is committed to a just result based on all the facts,” is an example of a minor attempt to stall the case.

“Allowing unrestricted public access to discovery materials, regardless of their use or relation to public judicial proceedings, is not the ‘regular practice,’ contrary to what the defendant told The Washington Post. Yes, it is. This is a condensed version of the information.