In a club dubbed a “Kindergarten Party,” Gen Z dances to TikTok songs.

The last year has been unlike any other, with the coronavirus turning our lives upside down.

Graduation, beginning a new job, traveling overseas, and even family events were either postponed or drastically altered. Which meant that a significant birthday, such as your 18th or 21st, was likely spent at home with your parents rather than in a club at 3 a.m.

Younger generations, who had never witnessed rounds or last orders, instead turned to technology, with TikTok, in particular, gaining traction throughout the pandemic. As those quarantining leapt on dances, trends, and challenges, the social networking app grew in popularity as a method to keep connected to the rest of the world.

The app has given Bella Poarch’s “Build A B****” and Olivia Rodrigo’s big single “Good 4 U” unprecedented visibility. While major musicians whose songs have been used as the foundation for dance routines have seen their music widely circulated (“Blinding Lights,” for example), Doja Cat’s tune “Kiss Me More,” starring SZA, is one of many now finding success as a sample.

The song, which was published in April, has been played over 2.8 million times on the app, with fans creating dances and motions to accompany it. A flick of the wrist at a specific point when the music has a distinctive ding is a popular fad.

That was the action made by an entire club in Los Angeles at the same moment, as hundreds of young people gathered to the Sour Prom event. A video from the event, which took place on Thursday, July 15, and was shared on TikTok on Saturday, shows a packed room filled with balloons and lasers, with the song “Kiss Me More” blasting from the speaker.

The on-screen caption for Avocado Queen123’s video remarked, “What happens when you put Gen Z in the same room together.” Before the clip concludes, the crowd at the 1720 venue lets forth a piercing screech.

