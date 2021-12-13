In a clip that has been seen over 2 million times, a Whole Foods Dumpster Diver finds groceries for the ‘entire community.’

A TikToker has gone viral yet again, this time for spotlighting alleged food waste found in a Whole Foods dumpster. Since it was shared late last week, the video by @dumpsterdivingfreegan has received 2.6 million views, with over 200,000 likes and thousands of angry comments.

In October, @dumpsterdivingfreegan revealed in a video that she found “almost 100” bread goods, cases of olive oil, and much more in one night at a certain Whole Foods location.

TikToker @dumpsterdivingfreegan makes films about her freegan lifestyle, which includes minimizing waste, which is typically exemplified by dumpster diving.

“Perhaps the most well-known Freegan waste-reduction approach, also known as dumpster diving or urban foraging,” noted the resource site Freegan.info, “involves rummaging through the rubbish of retailers, households, offices, and other facilities for useable products.”

“These things are safe, functional, clean, and frequently in pristine or near-perfect condition, a symptom of a disposable culture.” Some urban foragers go it alone, while others go in groups, but Freeganism encourages sharing findings with one another and anybody else who is interested along the route,” they noted.

In her video, the TikToker added, “Every time I come to this particular supermarket, I see cases of organic food that is thrown out much before its best-by date.” “I discovered enough meat to feed an entire community last night.” From organic chicken and beef to Beyond Meat, I found it all.” “It was 33 degrees outdoors, so everything was still really cold and had just been hurled,” she explained. “Everything was thrown away on or before its best-by date, and as we all know, best-by dates aren’t hard and fast rules, so everything was still edible.” A whole turkey, rows of packed, raw meat, yogurt, guacamole, salads, and fruit were among the foods seen in the film.

“I’ve never seen any discount stickers on any of the things thrown out by a Whole Foods,” she continued.

In her comments section, the TikToker added some additional information for the uninitiated: "To those who are not familiar with what I do: I have survived on scavenged food for.