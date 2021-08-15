In a Chipotle altercation, an enraged employee throws scissors at a disgruntled customer.

On Tuesday, an altercation over a late order turned sour at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Baltimore, escalating to the point where verbal barbs became violent.

Anthony Evans, 56, the customer who was documenting the event, can be heard moaning about his pickup order being 30 minutes late and the supposedly terrible response he received from the employees when he raised the matter in a video released by Fox 45 News.

Evans is overheard stating, “You messed up my order, and then I come in and I complain, and you just get idiotic and start clapping your hands.” “This is going on Facebook right now.”

Later, a female employee purporting to be the manager yells at Evans and slashes him with a pair of scissors before storming off.

“My title is manager. The woman can be heard stating, “You can call anybody you want, b****.” She states her name is Nicole at one point, and other staff corroborate that she is the manager.

Evans then accuses the employee of assaulting him and threatens to call the cops. The employee in question had vanished by the time authorities arrived at the restaurant. She has been charged with aggravated assault and is currently on the run.

Chipotle has been contacted for comment, and the Baltimore County Police Department has been contacted for any updates on the matter.

Restaurants around the United States are still dealing with labor shortages and employee revolts as a result of this tragedy. Customers have shared signs noticed at restaurant chain locations, including some Chipotles, in recent months indicating that they were closed owing to personnel shortages or, in some cases, mass employee walkouts.

In the form of paper signs attached to the windows of fast-food and fast-casual businesses, we’re seeing the biggest labor movement in modern American history! pic.twitter.com/yg393GZG0P

May 9, 2021 — Devita Davison (@DevitaDavison)

A notice at one Chipotle establishment, according to Twitter user Devita Davison, reads:

“Chipotle customers, please pay attention. Do you have any questions about why we’re closed? Ask our corporate headquarters why their employees are compelled to labor for 8+ hours without breaks in sweatshop-like circumstances. We’re overburdened, understaffed, underpaid, and undervalued. Almost the whole management and staff has taken to the streets. This is a condensed version of the information.