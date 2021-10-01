In a child pornography sting, 16 men, including a 15-year-old, face almost 2,000 felony charges.

Over 2,000 criminal charges have been filed against 16 men, the youngest of whom is 15 years old, following a month-long undercover operation by Florida authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office carried out the operation, which was dubbed “Operation Guardians of Innocence VII.” The guys detained range in age from 15 to 63 years old. Four of the accused are under the age of 18.

The guys arrested have been charged with a total of 2,777 felonies. Possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography are two of the accused offences. Sexual battery and the use of a kid in a sexual performance have also been filed against two males.

During the sting operation, Sheriff Grady Judd claimed police discovered five juvenile victims.

During a press conference on Thursday, Judd added, “Parents must keep an eye on their children because there are unscrupulous people like him looking to assault their children.”

Patrick Johanson, a prison officer at the Polk Correctional Institute, was one of the guys arrested. Detectives reportedly found images of toddlers, some as young as six months old, being sexually abused on Johanson’s electronic devices.

Authorities said Johanson admitted to them that he used Facebook Messenger to view and share child pornography.

“I knew one day you’d be coming to pick me up,” Johanson allegedly told officers, according to Judd.

“Are you serious?” Judd remarked. “The guy who is meant to be working in the system to keep prisoners safe admitted to looking at child pornography and knew we’d be there to arrest him?” “Well, he’s in jail now.”

Following up on various tips, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office executed 23 search warrants.

They executed a warrant at the home of Harrison Egbert, 32, after receiving a tip. Authorities said they discovered tens of thousands of videos and photographs of sexually abused youngsters as young as two years old.

Egbert confessed to sexually abusing three girls, ages 5, 7, and 8, according to the sheriff’s office. According to Egbert, a friend named David Lavin reportedly assisted him in the abuse.

Egbert is charged with 1,000 felony counts of child pornography possession, five counts of capital sexual battery, five crimes of child sexual performance, and more. Lavin has been charged with capital sexual battery, encouraging sexual performance, and using a kid in sexual performance. This is a condensed version of the information.