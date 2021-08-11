In a Chicago alleyway dresser drawer, a newborn baby was discovered.

On Tuesday, police in Chicago verified the discovery of an apparently abandoned newborn baby in an alleyway in the Montclare district of the city’s west side. The baby, a male, was discovered in a drawer of a dresser that had been abandoned in the alley at 8:15 a.m.

A local woman spotted the baby while attempting to remove a section of the dresser drawers in order to recycle them. The woman spoke to NBC 5 Chicago on the condition that her identity not be revealed.

She explained, “I merely put my finger on the small foot to see if he was moving.” “I found him, and that is the most wonderful thing…. Every time I consider the minor nuances, I become enraged. So I’m just going to concentrate on the fact that I was there and that everyone arrived on time, despite the fact that I was trembling. I was trembling uncontrollably.”

When she found him, the infant’s mouth was full of vomit, according to the mom. While waiting for first responders, she provided some care and assistance to him. He was also said to be wearing a rosary around his neck.

For treatment, the baby was sent to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. His condition’s specifics remain unknown. Only that he is in good health has been reported by the police.

The area was scheduled for garbage pickup on Tuesday, but officials said they weren’t sure if the drawers were close enough to the curb. It’s possible that the city workers who were gathering trash were unaware of the baby.

“It’s fortunate that someone came by. It’s sweltering outside. The Chicago Tribune quoted Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford as saying, “It could’ve gone differently.” “However, it appears that everything has been worked out.”

The Chicago Police Department was contacted by this website for any updates or comments on this matter, but no response was received before publishing.

The police department refused to say whether or not they are looking for the infant’s mother in an interview with the Tribune. Under Illinois law, the individual who abandoned him is likely to be charged with child endangerment.

Candy Pittner, a nearby resident, told ABC 7 Chicago, "It's incredibly terrible to hear something like that." "I'm not sure what you're talking about. I don't believe I do because you have.