In a case of mistaken identity, a homeless man was arrested and committed to a mental institution for over two years.

According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, a homeless man was wrongfully arrested by Hawaii officials in 2017 in a case of mistaken identity and was institutionalized in a state hospital for over two years when he repeatedly insisted he was not the person they said he was before quietly being released.

The Hawaii Innocence Project filed a petition Monday night asking a judge to overturn Joshua Spriestersbach’s arrest and amend his records. According to the Associated Press, Spriestersbach was detained in 2017 after falling asleep on a sidewalk while waiting for food at a Honolulu shelter.

Spriestersbach thought he was being arrested when he awoke because of the city’s restriction on sitting or lying down on public walkways. However, the police confused him for Thomas Castleberry, a man on the run for breaking his probation in a 2006 narcotics case.

Spriestersbach was committed to a state hospital for denying his identity as Castleberry, where he was forced to take psychiatric medicines for two years and eight months before the mistake was discovered and he was released with only 50 cents in his pocket.

Spriestersbach and Castleberry had never met before, therefore it’s unknown how this happened. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, Spriestersbach was given the alias Castleberry despite the fact that he never claimed to be Castleberry.

Spriestersbach’s lawyers believe that if police had merely compared the two men’s pictures and fingerprints, everything would have been evident.

Spriestersbach was eventually sent to the Hawaii State Hospital, despite his claims that he wasn’t Castleberry.

“Yet, the more Mr. Spriestersbach asserted his innocence by saying that he is not Mr. Castleberry, the more the H.S.H. staff and doctors pronounced him crazy and psychotic, and he was heavily medicated,” the petition stated.

“It’s understandable that Mr. Spriestersbach was agitated when he was wrongfully imprisoned for Mr. Castleberry’s crime, and despite his repeated denials of being Mr. Castleberry and providing all of his relevant identification and locations where he was during Mr. Castleberry’s court appearances, no one would believe him or take any meaningful steps to verify his identitiy.

